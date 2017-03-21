North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

North Branch:

Incidents:

March 6: 6700 block of Ash St., theft from vehicle. (10:56 a.m.)

March 7: Chisago County: 6400 block of Maple St., residential burglary. (2 p.m.)

38000 block of Oakview Ave., vandalism complaint. (4:43 p.m.)

6300 block of Elm St., theft of identity reported. (10:48 p.m.)

March 8: 37000 block of Grand Ave., commercial burglary reported at Sunrise River School. (8:10 a.m.)

March 9:39000 block of 8th Ave., vandalism complaint. (11:42 a.m.)

March 10: 41000 block of Harder Ave., theft reported. (4:58 p.m.)

March 12: 6000 block of Cedar St., theft from vehicle. (6:12 a.m.)

Chisago County:

Incidents:

March 6: 40000 block of Lowden Ave., Harris, residential burglary; a deputy spoke with the complainant who said sometime over the weekend someone had forced entry into his workshop and stole random items. The deputy took photos of the rear damaged door and recovered a meth pipe that was on the ground.

6100 block of Rush Point Dr., Rush City, burglary reported; a jewelry box was taken from the home. (3:26 p.m.)

March 8: 32000 block of Ivywood Trl., Lent Twp., vandalism; several mailboxes in the area were reported damaged. (9:05 a.m.)

March 9: 39000 block of 8th Ave., North Branch, in-progress burglary reported. (10:42 a.m.)

N Pine Lake Rd./Little Pine Lake Trl., Harris, vandalism complaint; Complainant reported someone was driving through his cornfield. The deputy found the person driving through the cornfield was a neighbor trying to get his cows out of the field. The deputy advised the complainant that it did not appear anything of a criminal nature had occurred. (1:37 p.m.)

March 10: 17000 block of Lake Blvd., Shafer, vandalism complaint; the owners of the property requested extra patrol in the area. They said they were having problems with what they believed to be local kids who were vandalizing construction materials on their property. (7:44 p.m.)

March 11: 37000 block of Park Trl., Amador Twp., vehicle crash, personal injury reported; a deputy arrived on scene and spoke to a woman who said she was traveling west on Highway 95 when a vehicle pulled out in front of her near Park Trail. The woman said she and her passenger were not hurt. During the crash investigation, the deputy spoke to a fireman who said he could smell marijuana in the vehicle. The deputy noticed the smell, also. He found three pipes and two jars, containing what he believed to be marijuana, in the center console. The deputy collected those items and gave them to a state trooper on the scene. The deputy then responded to Rod’s Country Corner to review video of the crash. The deputy had employees copy the video and email it to the trooper. (2:49 p.m.)

March 12: Evergreen Ave., Rush Point Dr., Nessel Twp., vehicle crash, personal injury reported; according to a witness, the suspect car was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. The car swerved in the curve, went sideways, entered the ditch, rolled two times, and the driver was ejected. The passenger in the vehicle was extricated by the Rush City Fire Department. Both were transported via Lakes Region EMS ground ambulance to Regions in St. Paul, with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the driver nor the passenger knew what happened or where they were. (4:48 p.m.)

Bookings:

March 7: James Leslie Hartigan, 38, Stacy, nonsupport of child.

Micah David Swenson, 36, Chisago City, probation violation.

Tyler James Tillman, 27, Wyoming, probation violation.

Cary Gene Koehnle, 46, Pine City, probation violation.

Shane Michael Wilson, 46, Harris, violation of a no-contact order, fleeing police by means other than a motor vehicle, weapons possession: short-barreled shotgun.

Jasmin Rene Perron, 29, Lindstrom, fifth degree assault.

Jacob Ray Hiland, 33, Chisago City, second-degree DWI.

March 8: Branden Leon Pellegrino, 28, Pine City, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Irene Ekstedt, 33, Lindstrom, second degree DWI.

March 9: Matthew Paul Kendrick, 36, North Branch, second degree burglary.

Shaun Earl Motz, 36, Scandia, uninsured vehicle, domestic assault, driving after license revocation.

March 11: Mario Fernando Schlecht, 43, Stacy, threats of violence, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault.