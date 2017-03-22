Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE CERTIFICATE

OF AMENDMENT TO ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

Endurance Path

5842 Old Main Street,

Suite 7 PMB 7

North Branch, MN 55056

Steven M. Hamlin

5842 Old Main Street,

Suite 7 PMB 7

North Branch, MN 55056

This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 889701600021

Originally Filed on: May 24, 2016

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: March 14, 2017

SIGNED BY: Steven M. Hamlin

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 22, 29, 2017

