Ex-Viking Miska up for goaltending award

Stacy native and former North Branch netminder Hunter Miska has been named as one of 10 semifinalists for the NCAA’s Mike Richter Award for most outstanding goaltender in college hockey.

The nominee list will be cut down to five finalists on March 23, with the winner to be announced on April 7.

Miska has held opponents scoreless in five games this season, establishing a new University of Minnesota, Duluth record. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 in the national hockey poll, became National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions over the weekend and will begin their journey toward the national championship game when they meet Ohio State in the West regional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. March 24. The game can be seen on ESPNU.