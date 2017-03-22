Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-105877

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 24, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $182,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Sandra Smith Lueth, Single Woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100196399006413239

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Guaranteed Rate, Inc.

SERVICER:

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 2, 2014, Chisago County Recorder, as Document Number A-573698

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; Dated: December 14, 2016 filed: December 20, 2016, recorded as document number A-594962

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot One (1), Block (1), Cedar Ridge

Together with a 60 foot easement for access to North Center Lake, over and across Government Lot 8, Section Twenty-eight (28), and Government Lot 1, Section Twenty-seven (27), the center line of the easement is described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Thirty-four (34) North, Range Twenty (20) West; thence North 1 degree 10 minutes 8 seconds West, assumed being along the East line of Section 28, a distance of 1504.75 feet; thence South 88 degrees 49 minutes 52 seconds West, 75.22 feet to the point of beginning of the center line to the shoreline of North Center Lake and said center line there terminating.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 31026 Cedar Ridge Dr, Lindstrom, MN 55045

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 15-00608-10

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$182,952.59

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

May 10, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on November 10, 2017, or the next business day if November 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: March 14, 2017

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 22, 29,

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

