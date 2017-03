CHISAGO COUNTY

MINNESOTA

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: the Harris Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 6:45 pm at the Harris City Hall, 43970 Ginger Ave., Harris, MN

The Planning Commission will be holding this public hearing to take public input and comment on the following topic:

o Rental Ordinance

All public comment is welcome.

Dated this 16th day of March, 2017

Joanne Dargay

City Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 22, 2017

665855