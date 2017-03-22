Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HARRIS

CHISAGO COUNTY

MINNESOTA

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: the Harris Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Harris City Hall, 43970 Ginger Ave., Harris, MN

The Planning Commission will be holding this public hearing to take public input and comment on the following topic:

o Rezoning of PID #14.00344.00 from R1 Urban Residential to R3 Multiple Residential.

All public comment is welcome.Dated this 16th day of March, 2017

Joanne Dargay

City Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 22, 2017

665857