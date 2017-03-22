Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HARRIS

CHISAGO COUNTY
MINNESOTA
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: the Harris Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Harris City Hall, 43970 Ginger Ave., Harris, MN
The Planning Commission will be holding this public hearing to take public input and comment on the following topic:
o Rezoning of PID #14.00344.00 from R1 Urban Residential to R3 Multiple Residential.
All public comment is welcome.Dated this 16th day of March, 2017
Joanne Dargay
City Clerk
Published in the
ECM Post Review
March 22, 2017
665857