Prince receives community service award

< > Community service award winner Linda Prince and Don Hartzell. Photo by Noelle Olson

Linda Prince has been an active volunteer for 20 years in the North Branch area, and last week she was recognized for that service.

The North Branch Lions held their annual awards night March 14 at the North Branch Community Center, and Prince was presented with the Lions’ Don Hartzell Community Service Award, named after one of the club’s longtime members, who was present for the ceremony.

“The Lions are the largest service organization in the world and are in over 100 countries,” Hartzell said.

Prince moved to Sunrise in 1968. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and later became the naturalist for day camp at Wild River State Park. Prince was a paraprofessional at North Branch High School, working with special education students for 18 years before retiring in 1998.

Prince has been an active volunteer for 20 years. Her volunteerism includes serving on a Chisago County Child Protection Committee for five years, the Early Childhood Advisory for three years and the North Branch Parks and Recreation Committee for five years.

“One of the things that I love about North Branch is we have a lot of nonprofit groups and a lot of volunteers,” Prince said.

Prince has volunteered for the North Branch Garden Club, and Friends Make a Difference, which is lunch with a student twice a month. As a Lioness, Prince served as president, worked at the annual March Breakfast and served on the board of the North Branch Beautification Association.

“North Branch is a lovely community, and I am so proud to be on different committees,” Prince said. “Beautification has been inspirational in all the things we’ve tried do. I’m also so proud that we’ve inspired the children to write poetry.”

While a member of the of Friends of the North Branch Library, she served as president and started an annual poem contest for school-aged children. Currently, she is actively involved in the Main Street Church in North Branch with Bible study, teaching Sunday School and as a greeter once a month.

“I just enjoy the community,” she said. “I enjoy the people. I always remember hearing the song ‘People Who Like People are the Luckiest People in the World.’ And I am lucky.”

Other awards of the night were presented to Lion President Bob Olsen for Lion of the year, Scott and Tonya Haberman for outstanding service, and Steve Slaughter for the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Also, the Lions inducted new member Dylan Thornborrow.

The award recipients received a gift of the 100th anniversary of the Lions dollar coin.

“It has a picture of Melvin Jones on it, and on the back it talks about the 100 years of Lionism around the world,” Hartzell said.

Al Kristero, district first vice governor elect, spoke about the 100-year celebration taking place June 3 at the Mall of America.

“We will have four setups in the rotunda,” he explained. “(There will be) food packs for the food shelves, an environmental project, vision and hearing. So come out and spend the day with us.”