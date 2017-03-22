School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #139

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

February 16, 2017

The Regular School Board Meeting was called to order by Chairperson Folkema at 5:30 p.m. in Room 201 at the Rush City High School.

Roll Call

Board Members present: Stefanie Folkema, Teri Umbreit, Scott Tryon, Scott Anderson, and Matt Meissner. Board Members absent: Matt Perreault. Others in attendance: Teresa Dupre, Superintendent; Laureen Frost, Business Manager; Brent Stavig, High School Principal; Jason Mielke, Elementary Principal; a representative from the East Central Minnesota Post Review, and other interested persons.

Approval of Regular School Board Meeting Agenda

Motion #02117 by Umbreit seconded by Anderson approving the Regular Board Meeting Agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Motion #02217 by Meissner seconded by Tryon approving the following Consent Agenda items:

Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of January 19, 2017.

Bills, obligations, and invoices totaling $760,022.25 for Rush City and $454,633.65 for SCRED

Approve Personnel

Rush City ISD #139

Seniority Lists for Paraprofessionals, Custodians, Food Service and Transportation

Return of Susan Williams from Approved Leave to begin start of 2017-18 school year

Resignation of Alysia Hauner, Elementary Paraprofessional, effective February 7, 2017

Resignation of Jessica Obermaier, Food Service, effective February 17, 2017

Retirement Incentive Approval for Linda Lindeman, effective February 20, 2017

FMLA Request for Lyle Kuhn, Bus Driver, effective January 17 to approximately March 14, 2017

Intermittent FMLA for Melody Kendrick, Elementary Para, effective February 13-March 31, 2017

SCRED

FMLA Request for Beth Sowden, Interim Director, approximately April 6 June 29, 2017

Employ Hailey Swanson, Temporary ABE Admin. Assistant, effective January 1 June 30, 2017

Employ Sally Welsh, SEEK Coordinator, effective February 16 June 30, 2017

Resignation of Emily Cooley Dobbins, Unique Learners Manager, effective June 30, 2017

Motion carried unanimously.

Consideration of Item(s) Removed From Consent Agenda

None

Recognition/Policy Review

Superintendent Dupre and the School Board recognized and congratulated Carlie Mell as a National Honor Merit finalist.

After a second reading and final Board review of proposed changes, Motion #02317 by Umbreit seconded by Meissner approving the following policies: Policy #306 – Administrator Code of Ethics, Policy 416 – Drug and Alcohol Testing, Policy #417 – Chemical Use and Abuse, #420 – Students and Employees with Serious, Communicable, or Infectious Conditions, Policy #423 – Employee to Student Relationships, Policy #424 – License Status. Motion carried unanimously.

In a first reading the Board discussed the following policies: Policy #1000 – Position Summaries up to B22 and Policy #533 – Wellness.

Financial Information

1. Revenue/Expenditure Update: Business Manager Frost reviewed the current 2016-17 revenue and expenditure budget noting that General Fund revenues to date were approximately $284,000 more than expenditures to date. She also noted large payments from the debt redemption fund during the month of January.

2. Investments: Business Manager Frost reported the district has $1,896,541 invested as of January 31, 2017.

3. Quarterly Investment Report: Frost reviewed liquid asset quarterly investment report showing that the District had $495,000 invested as of December 31, 2016. The average rate of the fixed investments was 1.06%. Frost reviewed the quarterly report for the Swimming Pool Trust Fund for the quarter ending December 31, 2016. This report shows an account balance of $511,106 and interest earnings of $4,885 for the 2016 aquatic center season compared to interest earnings of $4,058 for the 2015 season.

4. Donations in the amount of $103,832 from May 7, 2016 thru January 31, 2017 were accepted. Motion #02417 by Umbreit Seconded by Tryon.

Communication

An ad has been placed in the Post Review for the March 6th Rush City Schools Career & Employment Fair. Community Connections will be sent via School Messenger the week of February 21st. The Spring Issue of the Rush City Schools Newsletter will be sent to all residents of 55069 in mid-March.

Reports

Positive Points

Elementary Principal Mielke shared the following positive points:

Priority Area 1: Achieve Academic Excellence

Our Benchmark Literacy trainer Patty will be returning on Monday February 27 and Tuesday February 28 to continue to observe and give feedback to our teachers on small and whole group instruction.

Our Winter Math Map tests results show that we made nice gains in students meeting their overall growth goals.

We will have three teachers attending Guided Math training in early March so they can bring that back to staff and start working on similar concepts to increase rigor like we have in reading.

Priority Area 2: Foster a Positive and Safe Environment

Our new online anonymous bullying report form is now active on the CE Jacobson website. We have had the opportunity to meet with a few students to go over their reports to date.

Each student is now getting 100 minutes per month of training related to ROAR expectations. Mr. Hines has been going into each classroom at least once per month, and we also have met with them in large groups at least once per month to talk about anti-bullying and ROAR expectations.

Priority Area 3: Financial Stability

We were able to raise $5400 in our candy bar fundraiser, which replaced our Chippe Shoppe fundraiser. All proceeds will go to hands on learning experiences and leveled library books.

Priority Area 4: Strengthen Community Relationships

We had a fantastic presentation on Friday, February 10 during Tiger Pride Friday. Mr. Telanders Science class came over and gave us a show on the Water Cycle, very exciting for our kids.

Our 4th grade students are going to start taking 35- minute weekly Spanish lessons from Ms. Fitchers highest level Spanish class. We are very much looking forward to our students being able to take what they learned out into the community as well.

High School Principal Stavig shared the following positive points:

Priority Area 1: Achieve Academic Excellence

Carlie Mell received a Certificate of Merit and is now a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Eric Telanders college science students conducted an environmental science assembly for grades 3-6 at Jacobson.

January 27th staff development day

o Jennifer Lake (SCRED) presented additional strategies for Social Studies teachers to incorporate ELA standards.

Priority Area 2: Foster a Positive and Safe Environment

Addressed students in the theater to discuss safety, the importance of relationships, harassment vs. bullying, online reporting, the possibility of closing open lunch.

See something Say something Tiger online reports now available for bullying or tips regarding high risk behaviors.

Priority Area 3: Financial Stability to Support the District Mission

Utilizing the study center to reduce sub expenses and a reduction in the amount of external staff development.

Priority Area 4: Strengthen Community Relationships

Lion Vern met with the students interested in forming a Leos club twice this past month. Theyve learned about the history of the Lions and the Leos and the process we need to follow in order to become an officially recognized club.

The Leos club has been holding hat days every Friday in February to raise money for the Jordan family and awareness of fire safety.

Career and Employment Fair to be held March 6th from 2:15 to 5:00.

Updates

None

Meetings Attended

Teri Umbreit attended the School Board Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, February 13, 2017.

Old Business

Superintendent Dupre provided a summary update of the current Strategic Action Plan. The updated plan can be found on our website under the School Board page.

School Board accepted the proposed changes to Q Comp language.

School Board supports purchase of Transfinder software program for transportation.

New Business

Reduction Resolution: Superintendent Dupre recommended that the School Board adopt a resolution directing the administration to evaluate programs and positions and make recommendations to the School Board regarding any reductions to programs or positions, and to evaluate programs and positions in the district for the 2017-18 school year. Motion #02517 by Tryon seconded by Meissner. Motion carried unanimously.

Open Lunch Proposal: Principal Stavig requested Board approval to change the current language in the Rush City High School Handbook from allowing open lunch privileges within certain parameters for students in grades 10 12, to closing school lunch privileges for all students. Safety of the students was the primary rational for the change. Student Dalton Ramberg presented rational and research he had conducted in support of maintaining open lunch privileges. He also provided feedback he had collected from almost 200 students regarding the school lunches that are served at the High School. After some discussion and conversation with Dalton, Motion #02617 by Tryon and seconded by Meissner was made. Role call vote results in favor of the changes Folkema, Tryon and Meissner; opposed Umbreit and Anderson. Motion passed to make the handbook changes and to close open lunch privileges.

CE Jacobson Schedule Change for Grades 5 and 6: Principal Mielke presented the proposed schedule for grades 5 and 6 to begin in the fall of 2017 to the Board. The schedule is similar to a middle school model including changing classes for core subject areas. The change will provide transition opportunities for the students prior to entering the High School, increased responsibility and independence while still under the guidance of proximity to all classrooms and teachers. Teachers will also be able to specialize in subject area content and instructional strategies. The change will also include moving from quarters to trimesters for all of CE Jacobson. Motion #02717 by Umbreit seconded by Tryon. Motion carried unanimously.

2017-18 School Calendar:

Motion #02817 by Umbreit seconded by Anderson approving the calendar as presented. Motion carried unanimously. Note: The 2017-18 School Calendar is available in the District Office and on the district website.

TIES: Superintendent Dupre informed the School Board of the new pricing structure from TIES. There is a significant increase from our current rates. Laureen Frost and Superintendent Dupre will conduct more research on the parameters of our current agreements with TIES and make a recommendation to the School Board in March regarding our future with TIES.

Increase in Paraprofessional Substitute Pay: CE Jacobson is experiencing great difficulty in obtaining short call substitutes for para professionals. In an attempt to increase the substitute pool, the board accepted the proposal to increase the daily rate of pay to $100.00. Motion #02917 by Umbreit seconded by Meissner. Motion carried unanimously.

Calendar

Regular Board Meeting Room 201, High School 3/16/17 5:30 p.m.

Adjournment

Motion #021017 by Tryon seconded by Umbreit adjourning the Regular Board meeting at 7:40 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Respectfully submitted

Scott Tryon

Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 22, 2017

