Viking athletes compete in Mississippi 8 weightlifting

Members of the North Branch football program represented their school at the Mississippi 8 weightlifting championship at Monticello High School on March 6.

The competition, open to male and female athletes from all sports backgrounds, saw entrants attempting to set the highest combined totals between the bench press and power clean.

Two Vikings came home with third-place medals: Bryan Van Lingen (165-pound class) and Dawson Drost (215 pounds).

St. Michael-Albertville was crowned as team champion.