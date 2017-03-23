Raising awareness

< > Braylee Ness looks comfortable with a gavel in her hand as she sits at the council dais with North Branch Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy.

Residents with Down syndrome recognized at council meeting

The North Branch City Council Chambers were packed March 14, and it wasn’t due to a contentious agenda item.

The room was filled with area residents who have Down syndrome, their families and others who wanted to take time to recognize them prior to World Down Syndrome Day, which was March 21.

To start off the meeting, Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy invited those residents — and anybody else who wanted to come up to the front of the council dais — to lead the meeting attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

To show their support of people with Down syndrome, North Branch residents wore blue and yellow and-or mismatched socks March 21. There was also a dance at Sunrise River School as part of the celebration.

All money raised from the dance went directly to Fiona’s Hope Totes, a nonprofit organization formed to address the comfort needs of families of hospitalized children during prolonged or unexpected hospital stays.