RC School Board approves construction projects

A fair amount of construction will be happening at C.E. Jacobson Elementary School in Rush City this summer.

At the Rush City School Board meeting March 16, Board Members Scott Tryon, Teri Umbreit, Matt Meissner and Matt Perreault (not attending were Scott Anderson and Stefanie Folkema) voted 4-0 for a bond project for Rush City Schools.

Jeanne Korf, the facilities manager at Rush City Schools, gave a summary of the bids to replace the roof of the round section of C.E. Jacobson Elementary, reconstruct the track, repave the east parking lot and complete the Tiger Trail, a walkway from the sidewalk to the parking lot across from the high school.

The roof bid from McPhillips Bros. Roofing was for $656,000.

“McPhillips Brothers has worked for the district before, in 2003,” Korf said. “They did the 1988 section of the elementary, and in 2012, they did the rec center roof.”

The pavement construction project bid came in at $472,500 from New Look Contracting. The seal coating bid for Tiger Trail, the high school parking lot, and the bus loop at the elementary school was $66,740 from Allied Blacktop.

“Due diligence was very much done in determining that it would not be in our best interest of our finances, or our students, if we just resurfaced,” Superintendent Teresa Dupre said.

The bond project summary was $141,480 over budget.

“Our challenge right now is we need to figure how we’re going to cover that difference,” Korf said.

She recommended they could use the $25,000 in reserve for this year and next year, the $25,000 from long-term facilities and the $66,000 for new carpet, which she said she could wait until 2019.

“The roof was put on in 1995,” Korf said. I don’t know if we should wait too long on the roof.”

“It’s a lot of money, but it’s part of our commitment to keeping nice facilities here,” Tryon said.

The projects will begin in June after the school year is finished and should be completed by mid-August.

In other news:

•The board voted 4-0 to purchase a new school bus for the 2017-2018 school year.

•The board officially recognized Rush City High School science teacher Eric Telander for being a Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidate.

“We are very proud of him and the work he does with our students,” Dupre said.