RCHS senior Carlie Mell on her way to success

Carlie Mell Photo by Creekside Photography

Carlie Mell, a senior at Rush City High School, is a finalist of the National Merit Scholarship. Less than 1 percent of students who take the PSAT in the country qualify as a finalist.

Mell has narrowed her choices for college to the University of Minnesota and Boston University. Both offer scholarships for national merit finalists.

Born in Duluth, Mell moved to Rush City as a toddler. She has two younger brothers. When asked what her favorite subject in school is, she said, “All of them — I like science, math, English and social studies.”

Mell credits her academic success to her parents, Branden and Ann Mell, and her teachers.

“I’ve had some really amazing teachers throughout the years, and my parents have always encouraged me to spread my wings,” she said. “I truly, deeply love to learn.”

Mell is a very active student. She is on the speech team and in the vocal jazz choir and has been in the all school plays since eighth grade. This spring, the school is performing “Little Women,” which will open April 19. Mell is cast as Aunt March.

This year, Mell is competing in the great speeches category for the high school speech team.

“I deliver a great speech and then I analyze it,” she said. “In the past, I was doing drama speeches, so it’s a big switch. But I am really liking it.”

Mell is also a member of the Knowledge Bowl team, which recently advanced to regionals. There are four students who answer questions, and one student rotates in.

“It is more stressful than you can imagine because you have to buzz in at the right time,” she said.

Also, Mell has been a competitive dancer at Desiree’s Dance Studio in North Branch for 10 years. During the summer, she is a lifeguard at Rush City Aquatic Center. Last summer, she started teaching swimming lessons.

Her hobbies include reading and baking.

“Baking is my favorite thing to do,” she said. Mell plans to go to prom and will graduate June 5, along with 54 other seniors. In college, she plans to major in biochemistry. She is deciding if she wants to go into genetics or possibly medical school.

“I’m excited to graduate, but it’s a little scary because I like high school and I’m leaving everything behind,” Mell said.

The future looks bright for this young scholar.

“My parents have always pushed me to reach my highest potential, and I’ve received a lot of support from the school,” Mell said.