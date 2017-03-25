Spend money and expand police department

To the editor

I’ve lived in North Branch for 20 years — in three different neighborhoods. When you call the police with a complaint their response has always been, “North Branch is 36 square miles and we can’t be everywhere.”

Is this what our response will be to the parents of a child who gets hit by a car because, someone was in too much of a hurry and couldn’t stop? Or should we add some officers to our police department so we can get the patrolling coverage that we need — and put the “36 square mile” line to bed for good?

As we continue to grow we need to consider this, and soon. I live on Hemingway Avenue, north of 95, where people drive 10 to 15 miles over the 30mph limit every day, no matter the weather, if there are kids waiting for the school bus, etc. Are these people not aware of the repercussions of hurting or killing someone? Not just legal, but the emotional scars left by such a tragedy? Are we really in that much of a hurry? Are we going to wait for a tragedy before we react? How about slow down?

How many serious accidents or close calls have to happen on 95 – between Grand and Harder Avenue? By the way, there are four or five school bus stops here, too. How about an enforced 45mph zone from Harder to Grand?

By the way, this is not a rip on the North Branch Police Department. I have a great deal of respect for our men and women in blue. However, where some think we need to downsize or abolish, I think we need to spend some money and expand. Let’s give them the “man-power” and tools needed to do their job even better!

Dan Peterson

North Branch