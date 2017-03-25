Spend money and expand police department

To the editor

I would like to thank everyone who came out and voted for me in the Feb. 14 special election. I was very proud to be the DFL-endorsed candidate for MN House 32B. The attention my campaign received leading up to Feb. 14, from across Minnesota and United States, was overwhelming. While we did not prevail, we do feel extremely proud of all the work we did to get out the vote, thanks in part to the many volunteers!

It is not always easy being a candidate and putting yourself out there to all kinds of scrutiny. I saw negative literature on a daily basis in the last week of the campaign. It is amazing the lack of credibility that goes into those mailings. Asserting things I supported or made happen or not happen was downright scary. — taking things out of context and twisting just to discredit me. I am only stronger in spite of it all. As a candidate, you risk being accused of many things, some not so nice. I am proud that my campaign never, ever put out negative literature against my opponent. Instead, we knocked and called thousands of folks reaching out to have thoughtful one on one conversations.

I feel truly honored to have had the opportunity to meet with so many residents of Chisago County during my campaign. Thank you for opening your door to me or taking my call. Thanks to everyone who took a lawn sign, phone called, door knocked or wrote a letter of support. I am truly grateful for your help and support!

I wish Ms. Neu well, as our newly elected MN State Representative 32B, along with Senator Koran. I hope that the best interests of our county will be well served.

Laurie Warner

North Branch