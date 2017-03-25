The GOP health care plan: broken promises and bad public policy

by Congressman Rick Nolan Rick Nolan

The Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA or Obamacare) is bad public policy, hastily and poorly conceived, that breaks the President’s promise to cover every American with good health insurance they can afford. Instead of ensuring that health care will be affordable, this measure merely promises that health care will be “accessible,” if you can pay for it. And while ignoring affordability for average Americans, the plan would give the super-rich a massive tax cut.

Moreover, this measure has been put forward without the benefit of public hearings and no opportunity for the Congress to fully debate it under an open rule that would allow us to take full advantage of the best minds and information in order to make the best decisions possible.

This lack of due process and due diligence stands in stark contrast to the Affordable Care Act, which underwent 260 hours of hearings in the House and Senate. The House considered 239 amendments offered by Democrats and Republicans, of which 121 were accepted. Moreover, the Senate version of the ACA contained 147 Republican Amendments. And the public had plenty of opportunities to weigh in at some 3,000 health care town halls and events held throughout the country.

Seven years later, and in violation of every protocol of good business and good government, this Republican legislation would be catastrophic for our people and our Nation. According to the independent Congressional Budget Office, this bill would, among other things:

• Cause 24 million Americans to lose their health insurance by 2026 –14 million by 2018.

• Cut Medicaid assistance to the elderly, the disabled, the sick, the poor and the most vulnerable people by $880 billion dollars over the next ten years – devastating rural hospitals and essential public health programs.

• Allow insurance companies to charge seniors up to five times more than younger people for insurance, and raise everybody’s insurance premiums by 15 to 20 percent over the next two years.

• Hand $600 billion dollars in tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans.

It is time for Republican leaders to do the right thing and pull this bill so we can work together on a carefully written, bipartisan measure that lowers costs, expands coverage and gets health care right for the American people. Our nation deserves no less from its Congress.