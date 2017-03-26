ProStart culinary students showcase skills at school board meeting

The ProStart students prepare Tuscan chicken cavatappi at the March 9 North Branch Area Public Schools School Board meeting. The students who created the meal were Jesse Frich, Brice Gavitt, Rachel Olson, Charles Phillips and Brianna Smith-Sheppard.

Photo by Derrick Knutson

It’s not often that the smell of a tantalizing meal is wafting through the boardroom at the North Branch Area Education Center, but that was the case during the School Board meeting March 9.

The North Branch Area High School ProStart culinary program was being recognized at the meeting, so the perfect way for the students to make their presence known was to prepare dinner, Tuscan chicken cavatappi, for those in attendance.

Family and Consumer Science teacher Marilyn Fagerness explained the program to the School Board. She said some postsecondary culinary schools have closed, which means that students who can start learning the culinary industry in high school already have a foot in the door to land a career when they graduate.

“(Employers in the food industry) are really excited that high school teachers are teaching this program,” she said. “The ProStart curriculum, that means something.”

An integral part of the program, Fagerness said, is having mentor chefs come in and make dishes with the students. They partner with multiple area chefs, a few of which are from Grand Casino Hinckley and Mille Lacs.

Additionally, in-house mentor Glen Stevens, who also serves at the high school’s assistant principal, came into the class this semester and made seafood linguini with the students.

“Several of them told me that was a favorite thing,” Fagerness said.

High School Principal Coleman McDonough said ProStart has been a positive point for the school.

“We’re excited about this, and we know that it’s going to continue to grow,” he said. “We’re giving our kids real-life application skills, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Superintendent Deb Henton said Fagerness was to thank for the inception of the program.

“When we were going through budget reductions one year, we always look for what we can add as well,” she said. “She sent me a flier for ProStart, and I tucked it away for budget boot camp the next year. Obviously, we made it happen. It’s just a great opportunity, and we’re really pleased the school board has funded that program.”

Henton mentioned the kitchens the ProStart students use need to be updated.

“A portion of the election referendum would go towards updating the FACS room at the high school,” she said, with Fagerness commenting that the infrastructure in the kitchens is from 1975, and they often blow fuses if they’re using a few pieces of electric cooking equipment at one time.

Just prior to digging into their dinner, School Board Member Darryl Goebel asked if any of the students have an aspiration to go on the TV show “Chopped.”

“Jesse (Frich) does,” Fagerness said.

Goebel said “Chopped” is one of his favorite shows.

“I hope to see you there,” he said to Frich.