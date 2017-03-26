Young creative minds display inventions at fair

< > Savanna Leigland and Alana Archambault took third place for their “Car Mat” invention.

The annual inventors fair took place March 17 at C.E. Jacobson Elementary in Rush City.

Talented students created 17 unique inventions, which were displayed for students and teachers.

Awarded first place was fourth-grader Ashland Paul, who invented a “Clean Slate.” It is a glove that will help left-handed people with their work. It allows the work to look neat, so the ink does not smear on the hands or the paper.

“I came up with the idea because I was tired of getting ink on my hand when I was doing homework,” Ashland said.

Second place was awarded to third-grader Isabel Schlangen for the “Hot Chair.” The purpose is to keep the user warm while he or she is sitting outside without the use of electricity. The user puts the cast iron plate by a fire, grabs some gloves, and then places it in the pouch on the chair. The warmth goes through the fabric and keeps a person warm.

“I came up with this invention because I was sitting by a bonfire, and I was getting pretty cold,” Isabel said.

The fourth-grade team of Savanna Leigland and Alana Archambault were awarded third place for their invention of the “Car Mat.” This invention’s purpose is to keep garage floors clean and dry. The mat covers a garage floor and is easy to clean.

“The mat stops water from ruining things on the floor like boxes, wood and other stuff in your garage,” Alana said.

The youngest participant in the fair was first-grader Sedonia Vaughn. Her invention is called the “Hairbinder Holder.” It consists of vertical pegs that hold and stack the binders. It keeps the binders sorted by colors.

The fair this year had 25 young inventors. The students worked on their inventions outside of school. The judging process consisted of interviews with the participants, their display journals and their projects.