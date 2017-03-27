Belva “Jean” Ott of Pine City passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Golden Horizons at the age of 87.

Belva Jean Most was born May 11, 1929 to Phillip and Mary (Morrison) Most in Atlantic, Iowa. Jean attended school in Iowa and North Dakota; she truly loved school and learning. Jean also loved the field of medicine and chose a career as a dental assistant/hygienist. She worked many years for the State of Minnesota at the State School and Hospital in Cambridge, Minnesota. Jean enjoyed gardening and was especially fond of flowers such as Iris, roses and peonies. She also loved to read, complete a challenging puzzle, play cards with family and friends, create new recipes and sewing projects.

After retirement, she and her husband Mel traveled and loved camping. However, Mel’s health quickly declined; Jean cared for him at their home until his death. The next chapter in Jean’s life brought her and special friend Ray Ovick together to travel and enjoy each other’s company.

Jean is survived by her sons Dennis (Pamela) Ott of Pennsylvania and Duane (Geri W.) Ott of Rice; daughter Julie (Bradley) Peterson of Oakdale; grandchildren, Shawna-Cie (Mike) Nigro, Shane (Tish) Ott, Bradley Ott, Brian Ott, Erica (Matt) Rokus and Jared (Renae) Peterson; siblings Frederick (Yvonne) Bebensee and Linda Carlson; brother-in-law Donald Behsman; many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Mary Most; husband Melvin Ott; granddaughters Jessica and Amanda; sisters Marjorie (Vern) Schusted and Louise Behsman; special friend Ray Ovick; brother-in-law Bruce Carlson.

Pastor Glen Kleppe will officiate funeral services for Jean Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. Interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com