Dorothy Alvira Knochke

Dorothy A. Sederberg was born September 13, 1923 in Harris, MN on Goose Lake; Hilding Beach area. The daughter of Clarence and Alvira (Peterson) Sederberg, who later moved into Rush City, Dorothy graduated from Rush City High School in 1942 and on June 8th of 1946 was united in marriage to Robert Knochke.

Following their marriage, Bob and Dorothy lived in St. Paul, Detroit Lakes and finally in Rush City. Through the years Dorothy worked for the Minnesota State Departments of Civil Service, Employment and Security, Public Examiners for many years. She was also employed by the Becker County A.S.C.S. office in Detroit Lakes for two years, the Rush City ISD #139 Food Service for seventeen years and worked for Dr. Joseph Halpin in Rush City.

An active member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City, she was involved with the church library for twenty years and the Cradle Roll of the church for an equal number of years. A long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Jasper Chapter #28 of Rush City, Dorothy held many offices including Worthy Matron 15 times, Grand Officer and Grand Esther of the Grand Chapter of OES and Grand Representative to Missouri.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling, camping, cooking, shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Due to health issues, Dorothy has resided at Ecumen of North Branch for the last seven years. She passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at Ecumen at the age of 93 years.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Kitty Walberg of Mora; grandchildren Tausha (Dan) Dunlap of North Branch, Jason (Mary) Blackowiak of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren Allissa and Haylee Kaul. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Alvira Sederberg, her husband Bob Knochke, daughter Patty Knochke and seven Sederberg siblings.

Reverend Laurie O’Shea will officiate at funeral services at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at church and also Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. at the Olson Chapel in Rush City. An Eastern Star Service is planned for 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral chapel. Following the service a funeral luncheon will be provided by the First Lutheran W/ELCA. The interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City.

Funeral arrangements for Dorothy Knochke (Mrs. Bob Knochke) are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com