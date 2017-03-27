Elin Margretha Dunlap

Elin Dunlap, formerly of Luck, Wisconsin, passed away at Regions Hospital in St. Paul on March 24, 2017, at the age of 90.

Elin Margretha Gjerning was born March 21, 1927 at Luck, Wisconsin; the eighth child of Peder and Kristine (Espensen) Gjerning. She was baptized and confirmed at West Denmark Church near Luck. At the age of five, her mother passed away, leaving eight children to be raised by her father. This was during the depression era and times were difficult for her family. Elin often talked about never going hungry; her father provided them with a warm, loving home.

In 1947, Elin married Bert Larson and they were blessed with two sons, Bruce and Gary.

Over the years, Elin worked as a telephone operator, drug store clerk and in 1972, she and her husband purchased the Montgomery-Wards Catalogue Agency in Luck, Wisconsin. After Bert’s death, Elin sold the business to her son.

Elin married John Dunlap and the couple moved to Harris, MN. An active member of the First Lutheran Church of Harris, Elin served on the church council, W/ELCA, choir and wherever needed.

Elin loved the outdoors, music, puzzles, reading, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She and John did a lot of traveling; spending some winters in warmer climates.

Elin outlived all her siblings and their spouses. She also is preceded in death by her parents; husbands Bert Larson and John Dunlap; daughter-in-law Gretchen Larson; step-daughters Marilyn Schlagel and Sharon Dunlap.

Elin is survived by her sons Bruce Larson of Luck, WI and Gary Larson of Barron, WI; step-daughter Nancy (Lynn) Dunlap-Ream of Amery, WI; son-in-law John Schlagel of Mahtomedi; seven grandchildren, Paul (Tricia) Larson, Kevin (Alison) Larson, Amy (Ben) Goebel, Katie (Paul) Riddell, Andrew (Mandy) Ream, David (Cati) Schlagel, Mark (Kate) Schlagel; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including Harold and Marvin Gjerning who grew up living with Elin.

Rev. Caroline Harthun-Woolridge will officiate at services for Elin at 12 Noon on Friday, March 31 at the First Lutheran Church of Harris; with two hours of visitation prior. Music will be provided by Craig and Lois Dahl. The interment will take place in Luck, Wisconsin in the spring.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.