Richard J Kemen

Richard John Kemen, of Braham, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti. He was 91 years old.

Richard and his twin Ralph were born on April 13, 1925 at Madison, MN. His parents John and Clara (Schacherer) Kemen owned and operated a farm near Madison until he was 12, when his father died. Richard joined the United States Army on October 18, 1943 to serve our country during WWII. He was part of the Normandy invasion on Omaha Beach. A few months later he was injured in Brest, France. His injuries involved a slow recovery and he was discharged on August 27, 1945, receiving a Purple Heart.

Richard married Marcella “Sally” Rose Nistler of Eden Valley, MN on June 30, 1949. They resided near Spring Lake Park, MN. Richard worked for Bud Johnson at Arrow Pontiac as an auto mechanic. They moved to Coon Lake (near Forest Lake) where he worked for the Twin City Arsenal as an engineer. In August 1958, they moved onto the farm near Braham, where together they raised seven children.

Richard was a member of the Rush City VFW and Knights of Columbus. He and Sally assisted in the construction of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham where he has continued his membership.

Richard always shared his enjoyment of music by playing his trumpet and harmonica at a young age and by singing in the choir at church.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sally, twin brother Ralph, and grandson Isaiah David Gamache.

Richard is survived by his sons, Michael (Patricia) Kemen of Lowell, MI, John (Cindy) Kemen of Braham; daughters, Barbara (Jon) Hjelm of Braham, Mary (Patrick) Higgins of White Bear Lake, Renee (Ed) Hesse of Cold Spring, Cathy (David) Gamache of Rush City, and Patricia Kemen of Maple Grove; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Levno of Brainerd, Loretta (Greg) Utecht of Richmond and Theresa (Gordon) Miller of Maple Grove; plus many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be by the Rush City VFW and American Legion. Interment will be at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Croix Hospice. Arrangements are by the Rock-Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.

Post navigation