Timothy Ray Curry

Timothy Curry, age 65 of North Branch, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Tim was born February 17, 1952 in Watertown, South Dakota to Theodore and Ruby (Walter) Curry.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister.

Tim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy; son, Timothy M. (Shannon); daughter Kristina (Neal) Todd; granddaughter, Wynter; brother, Theodore (Margie) of Pennsylvania; sister, Sharon of South Dakota; other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Tim’s Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1st at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Linwood Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.

