North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

Chisago County:

Incidents:

March 13: 9400 block of 517th St., Rush City, theft; a toy hauler was taken from the property sometime in the last three weeks. (10:14 a.m.)

Stacy Trl., I-35, vehicle crash, property damage only; a deputy who responded to the crash found a juvenile had crashed a Crown Victoria. He had no license and the vehicle had no insurance. The deputy cited the juvenile for these violations and for making an illegal U-turn into traffic. (2:44 p.m.)

March 14: 800 block of S. Alger Ave., Rush City, theft reported. (12:46 p.m.)

29000 block of Glader Blvd. (Ki-Chi-Saga County Park), commercial burglary; someone had damaged a shed at the park, possibly attempting to gain entry. (1:34 p.m.)

March 16: 6000 block of 515th St.. Rushseba Twp., fire call; a deputy arrived to find a pole barn fully engulfed in flames. The Rush City Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter. The owner of the barn said he didn’t know how the fire started, but he said there was a woodstove inside the barn. (2:40 p.m.)

5800 block of 311th St., Stacy, burglary; a deputy was dispatched to the residence in reference to a burglary that occurred earlier in the day. There were multiple firearms taken, along with personal property. (5:37 p.m.)

900 block of W. 2nd St., Rush City, animal at large complaint: A deputy responded to scene and met with the complainant. The man said he had let his dogs out, and they started barking after encountering two other dogs — one was white with brown spots and the other was brown or red in color. Both dogs had collars. The man said the brown and white dog came at him and tried to bite him. The man said he’d never seen the dogs before. The deputy told the man he’d check to see if the dogs were in the area. The deputy was unable to locate the dogs. The deputy encouraged the man to call authorities again if he sees the dogs. (7:13 p.m.)

March 19: 29000 block of Unity Ave., Shafer, burglary; a deputy responded to the residence and found the burglar in the home. He arrested her and transported her to jail. (7:11 a.m.)

Bookings

March 13: Thomas Michael McKee Jr., 43, Lindstrom, DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Lara Kristine Vandanacker, 35, Hinckley, fifth-degree possession of amphetamine.

Wesley Ray Gilbey, 62, Rush City, contempt of court.

March 14: Jon Emanuel Ailara, Center City, probation violation.

Jeremy David Kirchner, 40, Chisago City, violating a restraining order.

March 15: Stuart William Hanmer, 27, Rush City, probation violation, second degree assault-dangerous weapon, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Samantha Sarah-Marie Hughes, 28, Stacy, DWI.

Charles Anthony Nalewaja, 35, North Branch, carrying pistol while under influence of a controlled substance, DWI.

Joseph Lee Cleveland, 52, North Branch, fifth-degree possession of amphetamine.

March 16: James Scott Hollen, 44, Chisago City, DWI, domestic abuse – violate order for protection.

Steven Arnold Haas, 29, Scandia, domestic assault.

March 17: Shawn Lee Boots, 43, Henriette, driving after license revocation-inimical to public safety.

March 18: Douglas Anthony Moore Jr., 40, Lindstrom, domestic assault.

Hope Kennedy Thomas, 19, third-degree DWI.

Jonathan James Schmidt, 52, Stacy, fourth degree assault-inflicts bodily harm-hands-police, fifth degree assault (warrant).

March 19: Aaron Benjamin Conrad, 41, Harris, DWI.

Eric John Keehbler, 42, Hinkley, fifth-degree possession of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle.

Rachael Marie Morey, 45, Rush City, fifth-degree possession of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of vehicle insurance.

Olga Petrovna Kobzar, 28, Shakopee, first-degree burglary.

Shayde Kristopher Schwabe, North Branch, probation violation.

David Shaun Corty, 37, Rush City, uninsured vehicle, driving after license revocation.

Jacob Allen Lindman, fifth-degree possession of amphetamine, giving a false name to police, motor vehicle registration-intent to escape tax, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after license suspension.