NB City Council approves charter school

The vote to allow Access Church to use its building to house a charter school was supposed to take place Feb. 28, but the North Branch City Council tabled the vote at that time, due to concerns about traffic in the area and whether or not the church was abiding by the terms of its current conditional use permit.

The council addressed the application again for the charter school, called Phoenix Academy of Art and Science, at its March 28 meeting. It ultimately approved that request, 4-1. Council Member Jim Swenson cast the lone dissenting vote.

Brian Sahr and Jim Aufderhar, who live near the church, spoke against the proposal at the Feb. 28 meeting, and they made their concerns known again at the last council meeting.

“My feelings are we’re creating exactly what we have at the middle school, which is a disaster at 2:30 p.m.,” Sahr said. “I’m sure people have noticed that. It’s a bus mess. It’s people coming and going with their cars to pick up their kids or taking them in the morning. I believe this whole setup here with Access Church wanting a school. … I just believe it’s not the appropriate place to put a school.”

Aufderhar made similar comments.

“It’s a very scary intersection, and I think we’d be putting children at risk of a serious accident,” he said, adding that if a traffic study or road alterations needed to be made at any point, he believes Access Church should be the entity responsible for paying for that.

Staff research, council decision

North Branch Community Development Director Carla Vita said city staff looked into if Access Church was meeting the requirements of the conditional use permit it was granted when the church was established.

She noted there were a few compliance issues, which the church agreed to change, including not having visitors park on the grass, planting trees and fixing a lighting issue.

She said North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer took time to find out how many calls to his department had been a result of activity at the church.

“I did get a memo from our police chief about how many nuisance driving complaints were related to Access Church,” she said. “There were three. That’s all he had on record. He ran names, addresses, a variety of things to try to get a very comprehensive approach to it for this matter.”

Council Member Kelly Neider said over the past couple of weeks she parked her car at Access Church in the morning and in the late afternoon — when kids would be getting dropped off and picked up from school — to assess traffic patterns.

“A bus dropping off the students and parents coming and going is nothing close to school road on Grand Avenue,” she said. “There was not an excessive amount of traffic coming and going during those hours.”

Neider also said she served at the church from 2000 to 2006.

“At the end of our youth ministry, we were running about 150 students on a Wednesday night,” she said. “I cannot believe, for one second, that there is going to be more traffic than there was on those Wednesday nights. I do believe the church is responsible enough to maintain (the area) for a school of 130 students.”

Just prior to voting no, Swenson expressed his concerns about who would pay for possible future upgrades to the intersection. Vita said earlier in the meeting the Minnesota Department of Transportation had told her the increased traffic volume did not warrant a speed study or road changes.

“I know from previous things a city can never sue a church or a school,” Swenson said. “You would probably never win if you did something like that. If that road needed to be upgraded to a turn lane or whatever, the church, how we’re saying, is going to pay for it. If they don’t have the money to pay for it, it’s going to come back to the city and the city is going to pay for that.”

City Administrator Renae Fry said there is traffic on Highway 95, regardless of whether or not a school is at Access Church, and the highest volume of traffic coming out of the Access parking lot is still going to be on Sundays, when church service lets out.

“When you look at overall volume of 95, it’s probably never going to reach the level where MnDOT is going to mandate some type of change,” she said.

However, she did note the city is trying to see if there’s a cost-effective way to help with traffic flow in the area.

“At this point, staff has begun the exploration about whether or not we have sufficient width at the intersection of 392nd and 95 that we might be able to stripe a turn lane,” she said. “We’re in the very early stages of that.”