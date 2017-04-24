State approves district proposals – now voters will decide

By Deb Henton Superintendent Deb Henton

I’m very pleased to report that the Minnesota Department of Education has approved North Branch Area Public Schools’ plans that will be implemented if district residents approve the school funding requests coming before voters May 23. All school districts must submit a comprehensive description of construction plans to MDE for approval. This process, called a “Review and Comment” must be complete before a referendum vote is held.

The Review and Comment process is an important one. When school districts propose major facilities improvements, those proposals must be reviewed by staff at MDE to ensure that school districts are compliant with various rules, regulations and timelines. We received a “positive Review and Comment,” which means plans can proceed, pending voter approval.

Now the decision is in voters’ hands, who will vote on May 23 whether to approve funding to maintain our schools, improve athletic spaces and invest in classroom technology.

The proposed improvements that will be funded if voters approve the referendum questions will affect the educational experiences of students not just in the present, but for decades into the future. I encourage all voting residents to become familiar with the district’s referendum proposals by visiting our website which has project descriptions, frequently asked questions, a short video and more: isd138.org/referendum.

In related news, the school board approved a resolution last week that will allow the school district main office to stay open beyond its usual hours to accommodate voters who wish to vote early. North Branch Area Education Center (38705 Grand Ave., North Branch) hours will be extended to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to provide early voting opportunities on April 28, May 15 to 18, and May 22.

If you have any questions about the review and comment, or the referendum as a whole, you can call 651-674-1082, email [email protected] or attend a referendum information session at 5:30 p.m. April 24 at the North Branch Area Education Center.