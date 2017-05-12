Letters From Readers

Open Letter to the North Branch school district voters

to the editor

Regarding the May 23 school bond and levy referendum, I’ve seen nothing from the school board concerning how much the average property tax will drop if the referendum questions 1 and 3 are voted down.

For those who go to the board’s website, the website does a good job in terms of how much your property tax will increase if referendum questions 1, 2 or 3 are successful. The board knows all about the property tax drops that I detail below. If the board wanted to be up front about all this, these property tax drops would have been included in one of its district-wide mailings. They were not — or at the very least buried deep inside the board’s website. They were not. But even if they had been buried deep inside the Board’s website, I’m sure you will agree that a lot of seniors, the very people to be hurt most by another property tax increase, don’t do websites.

I called Springsted, the board’s financial advisor, and I asked: If both referendum question 1 and referendum question 3 are voted down, what is the average property tax drop for this year and what is the average property tax drop for the years following, until all of the district’s debt is paid off?

If both referendum question 1 and referendum question 3 are voted down, the Springsted rep replied that the tax drops are $45 for 2017, $83/2018, $58/2019, $69/2020, $22/2021, $178/2022, $-0-/2023, $-0-/2024, and $48/2025, totaling $503. After 2025 all debt is paid off and so, no more tax drops.

In summary, after 2025, if referendum questions 1 and 3 are both voted down, the district (we) will be debt-free and our average tax burden will have dropped by $500. Not bad.

The board has taken the referendum position that “all the projects and acquisitions are needs and not wants.” I beg to differ. Having served on the board’s Facilities Study Group, I got a close look at the referendum projects. I have concluded there are far more wants than needs; and the wants include the $5 million levy for technology (referendum question 3), which is definitely not a need.

David Hardin

Lent Township

Strong schools equals a strong community

to the editor

Every day, teachers are in the classrooms and on the grounds, interacting with students, staff, parents and community folks who use our facilities. We see, hear, and experience many things which the general public is not privy to.

Much of our infrastructure is in dire need of replacement. Repairmen are often in our buildings working on aging HVAC systems. Thousands of dollars are spent on repairs. It would be more fiscally prudent to replace these with more energy efficient systems — saving money that would be better spent elsewhere.

Student and staff safety is also of great to concern. The addition of fire sprinklers, security cameras, and changes to traffic flow patterns will increase safety for all. Our schools need to be safe and secure for all citizens accessing our facilities.

Vote “yes” to:

Question No. 1 so that we can replace three boilers dated 1961 and 1975, perform long overdue maintenance on our buildings, and increase safety for all learners.

Gym space at the high school is overcrowded. By adding a two-station gymnasium and expanded physical education learning space, we help alleviate this problem and expand opportunities for community organizations. With these improvements, ISD 138 can host more “home” events. Home games and tournaments not only decrease travel time for our already busy families, but also increase revenue for the district and our local business owners. This is a “win-win” for all stakeholders in our community. Please Vote “yes” to question No. 2.

We strive to provide a 21st Century education for all students. Without the necessary tools, our efforts are stifled. We need up-to-date technology: equipment, software, hardware, reconfigured physical environments conducive to collaboration, and training that keeps both students and teachers up to speed in our digital world. Please vote “yes” to Question No. 3.

What is the cost to citizens of North Branch? It’s $9.33 per month levied on a home valued at $175,000. A small price to pay for knowing that you’re educating the next generation, increasing your own property value and helping us build a stronger community.

Please vote yes times three on May 23 for our kids!

Kirstin Perales

Stacy Johnstone

North Branch Education Association, co-presidents

Response to Hardin letter

to the editor

This is in response to the “Open letter to the North Branch School Board” published in last week’s edition. North Branch Area Public Schools is deeply grateful to Mr. Hardin for his participation in the Facilities Study Group that assisted the school district in prioritizing facility needs. That work was integral to the three-question referendum before voters on May 23.

Far from “reluctant,” the school board has been very transparent with the issue of taxes. The district website provides not only impacts for a variety of residential, commercial, and other property types, it provides a tax calculator anyone can use to look up any property value in any classification. We have also provided contact information for the school district’s financial adviser, Springsted, which has been more than happy to discuss tax impacts with anyone who would like to hear from an independent source.

The school district has sent multiple mailings to all residents encouraging voters to go to the website and learn more. At countless meetings people have been encouraged to check the tax impact for themselves. Columns from Superintendent Henton in this very newspaper have encouraged people to use the tax calculator. Phone and email contact information was been widely disseminated for those who have questions.

Virtually all of the district’s informational materials encourage people to learn more about the referendum. The school district made Springsted personnel available at the April 24 public meeting for anyone with questions about tax impact.

As a district we are proud of the level of transparency we can offer our residents. If you still have questions about the tax impact of the referendum, you can go to isd138.org/referendum and click “tax impact.” Or contact the school district at either [email protected] or 651-674-1082 and someone will be more than happy to assist you in determining the impact on your property.

Kirby Ekstrom

NBAPS

School Board Chair

On behalf of the

school board

Leave a legacy: vote yes

to the editor

I am writing today as a mother, as a taxpayer as a committed member of our community who works every day to make North Branch a better place to live, learn, work and play.

I chose this community as our home without hesitation. I am raising five children in the North Branch Area School District from elementary with two proud North Branch graduates, two seniors and one middle schooler. Jordan (2009) completed her Master’s in Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies; she is currently teaching in Utah. Jack (2014) is a biochemistry major at St. Cloud State University.

When they were little kids in school, I am sure that a lot of senior citizens voted to support my children’s education by taxing themselves. Well, now it’s my turn … and I support this bond by voting “yes” — leaving a legacy just as our parents did.

For new families to choose our great community over neighboring cities, it is imperative that we pass this referendum. Not only are our school buildings in need of updates to stay current with surrounding districts, but a failed attempt has the potential to negatively define our great community.

Strong schools are a crucial component of a thriving community. When searching out a city to settle down in, the top priority is most often the strength of the school district.

As more families move into North Branch, school enrollment will increase, which brings in more state funding. In turn, increased funding can help to create a more financially stable situation for our district, one of our city’s largest employers of its residents. Less time on the road commuting, means more with family and leisure time. Job creation for North Branch area residents keeps our tax dollars local.

The district is working diligently to continue a rich history of educating outstanding young people. For less than $10 a month you can give our kids the tools they need to be competitive.

As a citizen, as a mother, as an invested community member who supports public education, I ask you to vote on May 23, 2017.

Kirsten Hagen Kennedy

North Branch Mayor