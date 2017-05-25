Byrkit leads NB baseball past Princeton, Vikings go on tear

Senior first baseman Ryan Byrkit follows through on a home run swing against Princeton.

Senior first baseman Ryan Byrkit broke out of a self-described slump at the plate in a Missisippi 8 Conference matchup against Princeton on May 16, clubbing a home run and three RBIs among three hits and a walk to lead the Vikings to a 7-2 victory.

“I was seeing the ball well,” Byrkit said. “I did a little extra tee work before the game, and it came out well at the plate.”

The Vikings got to Princeton pitcher Damon Rademacher early. Shortstop Clint Mattson led off the game with a single, then Byrkit slammed a home run over the fence in left-center field.

“(Byrkit) is one of those guys where we said at the beginning of the season, we want him to step up,” head coach Steve Christensen said.

Third baseman Dillyn Negley followed up with a double and came around to score on a single by catcher Nick Fairbanks.

The Vikings picked up their fourth run in the bottom of the second, again through the clutch hitting of Byrkit. Designated hitter Nick Johnson led off with a single and took second when Rademacher committed a balk. With two outs, Byrkit came through with a single to bring Johnson home.

The Tigers picked up two runs in the top of the third, the only inning in which pitcher Brady Brodin would falter. The Viking ace picked up his third win of the season by holding the Tigers to those two runs on a walk and six hits — all singles — while striking out four.

Despite the shaky start, Rademacher controlled the Vikings in the middle innings. After Byrkit’s RBI single, Rademacher struck out seven of the next ten batters he faced while allowing only one hit — another single by Byrkit — in that span. The Tiger hurler notched 11 total strikeouts.

The Vikings plated three in the sixth inning to gain some distance over the Tigers. Right fielder Dawson Linkert hit a double and was driven home by left fielder Jared Kozar. Johnson hit a single, then center fielder Zack Pilz sacrificed the two baserunners to second and third.

Mattson hit a single to drive in Kozar. With Byrkit at bat in yet another RBI situation, Mattson goaded Rademacher into a pickoff attempt that led to a rundown that lasted long enough for Johnson to scurry home, sliding just beneath the tag of catcher Jacob Oakes.

“That was a happy accident,” Christensen said. “How do you say it — ‘we meant to do that.’”

The win over Princeton sparked an unbeaten run that saw the Vikings beat Cambridge-Isanti 9-7 on May 18 and Irondale 9-8 on May 19.

Byrkit may consider his slump well and truly in the past, having led the Vikings with five hits and five RBIs in those two games.

The Vikings brought their streak to four with a win over St. Paul Como Park 7-3 just before press time. The Vikings have now won five of six and have improved their record to 7-11.

The recent run of success may have the Vikings thinking back to 2016, when a rough regular season was followed by a stunning run through the Section 7AAA playoffs and a berth in the state tournament.

“We proved it in our section last year, anybody getting into those playoffs can do anything,” Christensen said.

“We’re really finding that camaraderie, it’s really helping,” Byrkit said.

The Vikings play Mound Westonka on May 24 and Buffalo on May 25. The Section 7AAA tournament will commence on May 30.