History of Rush City: creameries

Don and Nancy Heinrich

Photo by Amy Doeun

by Amy Doeun

contributing writer

The North Chisago County Historical Society held its third community discussion May 10.

The topic was area creameries. Local historian Carl Heinrich again led the discussion. He was joined this time by his first cousin Don Heinrich and Don’s wife, Nancy.

While the discussion focused on farming, specifically dairy, it was apparent that life in Rush City 60 years ago was very difficult. The Heinrich cousins began talking about family. Carl said Don is one of only three surviving cousins. He added that his father had a heart attack the “week I turned 15.” Carl and his older brother then took over the chores, but when his older brother died in a boating accident not many years later, Carl was left to do the work.

When asked why his father had a heart attack, Carl said, “Too much work.”

Even though it was a lot of work, dairy farming supported the area for generations.

“In the 1800s a farmer would have a few cows,” Carl said. “He would milk them, churn the butter and take the butter to stores. Then some well-known farmer came up with the idea of a creamery. He went around to the farmers and they would pledge their cows to the creamery. When they got 400 cows (pledged), they could start a creamery.”

Then the farmers would combine their milk. Russell was the name of one such farmer in the area. He had sons who lived in Duluth. So the co-op shipped their milk and cream “on ice” up to Duluth on the evening train. Twice daily the train would come though Rush City. The train would be southbound around 11 a.m. and go again northbound about 11 p.m. Russell’s sons would take the milk cart around a sell it. Russell later joined up with another farmer named Bridgeman. Later they began making ice cream.

Back in the early days of Rush City everyone had some cows.

“Every 80 acres had another set of cows,” Carl said. “And each town had a creamery — Harris, Stark, Rush Point, Dale, Rock Creek. You only drove around 3 to 4 miles an hour in those carts pulled by horses.”

Don still remembers a neighbor, Lauren Nelson.

“His father was a good Norwegian and didn’t even think you could live without milking cows,” he said.

Carl expanded on the idea of farming being tough.

“It is traumatic,” he said. “I sold the cows when I was 55. I didn’t know where the money would come from. I did cabinet work on the side. Luckily, I never ran out of work.”

Milk was paid for by the weight and also tested by the butter fat content.

“There was always a spat with the farmers and the creameries,” Don said. “The farmers complained about being shorted on butter fat, and the creameries complained of the farmers adding water.”

Carl said the milk man “could always tell my milk by the color. The milk from Guernseys was cream colored and Holsteins were white.”

Carl said his father had always had Guernseys. Don shared his sentiment about Guernseys.

“You didn’t get a lot of milk, but it was valuable,” he said.

The area used to boast a host of retail stores, but as the small dairy farms began closing so did the stores. Now only about two families milk in the area, and there are no neighborhood creameries left.