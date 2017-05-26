North Stars 4-H Club adopts a highway

Northstars 4-H club loading up after a very rainy day. Photo by Amy Doeun

by Amy Doeun

contributing writer

Austin Schlangen is an eighth-grader in Rush City and has been a member of 4-H for six years.

When asked what made him interested in 4-H, he responded in a typical way a youth might: “My mom kind of started it, so you know.”

But the work Austin has been doing in the club is anything but typical. This eighth-grader who hopes to be a surgeon one day and who loves the excitement of showing and raising pigs, said, “I wanted to do something for our 4-H club and the community.”

So he came up with the idea of adopting a highway. He proposed the idea to his club, The Northstars, and offered to make all the arrangements. The club thought it was a great idea, so Austin pursued it.

“I did research for what you need to do and found the number and called,” he said.

Then he waited for a couple months.

“They (the Adopt a Highway Program through the Department of Transportation) were pretty easy to work with except for waiting a couple months and having to call back.”

Austin said he thinks he is the youngest person to go through the process. The club has now been assigned a section of Rush Point Drive between Rush City and Cambridge. On May 17, the club had its first cleanup day. They are required to do two cleanups per year.

About 20 youth and some parents showed up. In the beginning there was just a light drizzle, but by the end there was thunder, lightning and a downpour. That didn’t faze one 4-H member who said: “That was actually pretty fun. But I will only do it again in the rain. The rain makes all the difference. I felt like a Power Ranger or something.”

Austin said he wanted to thank the club for helping.

“We successfully adopted the highway,” he said.