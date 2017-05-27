FBI director firing, GOP health care, tax travesties, dominate listening sessions

by Congressman Rick Nolan

I’ve said it from day one: President Trump needs to focus his attention on good paying jobs, prosperity and security for the American people — not scandal crisis management. That’s why I’ve joined a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans — and cosponsored H.R.356, the Protecting Our Democracy Act — to create an independent commission to investigate the full extent of Russia’s influence on the Trump White House and the U.S. elections.

An independent investigation is the only way to truly determine whether or not members of President Trump’s team conspired with the Russians to influence the 2016 election. This Russian mess has consumed the President’s attention, overtaken his ability to govern, delayed the Administration’s proposals for critical jobs and infrastructure legislation and thrown Washington into chaos. It’s time to get to the bottom of it once and for all and get on with the people’s business of creating good paying jobs, fixing things and getting things done.

The people who packed our Congressional listening sessions in Brainerd, Little Falls, Walker, Park Rapids and Wadena last week could not have agreed more. In fact, almost everyone was talking about the latest chapter in the Russian mess — the President’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The President’s action came after Comey requested more resources from the Justice Department to expand the FBI’s investigation into possible links involving the Trump team, the Russians and the election. As I pointed out at our meetings, the possible implications here are extremely serious. If it can be proven that the President fired the FBI director to impede the investigation, that’s obstruction of justice — the same grounds that led to articles of impeachment against Presidents Nixon and Clinton.

Of course the Russian mess was far from the only concern voiced during our meetings. People want real health care reform that controls costs and provides comprehensive coverage for everyone; and real tax reform that provides relief for the middle class – not sham plans that provide handouts to the wealthy.

Echoing our earlier listening sessions in Duluth and across the Iron Range, the people who showed up and spoke out last week were appalled by the Republican health care bill and the President’s tax plan. They were astonished by the billions of dollars in shameless tax cuts both measures would provide for millionaires, billionaires and large corporations at the expense of small businesses, rural communities, middle class working families, the poor, the elderly, the sick and the disadvantaged.

Moreover, these Minnesotans expect Congress to step up and meet its Constitutional responsibility to debate and vote before one more American soldier is sent to Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan or anywhere else in the world to continue endless wars of choice that have already cost us so much precious blood and treasury. The founders wrote the Constitution to ensure that the Congress, and not the President alone, will make the monumental decisions of war and peace for our Nation.