A benefit for Darrin Forcier has been organized for June 10, 1 to 8 p.m. at the Rush City Fairgrounds.

In October 2016, Forcier suffered an ischemic stroke. He spent about a month in the hospital working hard to re-learn things most people take for granted.

He was self-employed as a truck driver at the time of his stroke and currently is unemployed. He is undergoing therapy weekly and continues to work very hard.

Anyone who would like to donate to the benefit or who has questions can call Angela Potter at 320-980-7195.

There will be live entertainment from 1 to 7 p.m., food and alcohol served, silent auction items, drawings, bake sale items and kids’ activities.