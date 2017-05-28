HealthEast to join forces with Fairview June 1

Fairview and HealthEast announced recently their boards of directors have approved the final agreement for HealthEast to become part of the Fairview system. Effective June 1, the combined organization will be one of the most comprehensive and geographically accessible health systems in the state.

“Bringing Fairview and HealthEast together gives us the opportunity to create a world-class health system committed to serving our communities and the region,” said James Hereford, Fairview president and CEO. “Together, we can do more for the people and the communities we serve.“

The combined system will be led by Fairview President and CEO James Hereford. HealthEast CEO Kathryn Correia will join Fairview’s Senior Executive Team as Chief Administrative Officer.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our East metro communities,” said Kathryn Correia. “As part of Fairview, we will be able to increase the value we provide to our employees, physicians, patients and their families.”

The system will be governed by the existing Fairview board of directors, which will add three current HealthEast board members.

