Preschool story time starts at Rush City Public Library

by Amy Doeun

contributing writer

Beginning June 14, parents in Rush City will have an opportunity to bring literacy to the youngest members of their family.

Donna Larson, librarian for Rush City, is very excited about the program. She said she has long felt birth to toddler age has been underserved at libraries in general but also in Rush City.

So when Kari Fairclough moved to Rush City permanently a year ago and approached Larson about offering a “lap sit” story time, Larson jumped at the opportunity.

Fairclough had been a day care provider before she moved.

“We bought a house on east Rush Lake and were just weekenders 4 years ago,” she said. “I had a family child care program in our home for 21 years (before that).” It was through this work that Fairclough became interested in baby sign language. This was around the year 2000.

“I took a community ed class with one of the dads in my program,” she said. “It (baby sign language) was really getting going in the early to mid-90s. It was a great introduction to the communication potential for those youngest of kids, and I incorporated that in my program.”

Fairclough went on to say that kids’ language development has two prongs — receptive and communicative.

“They learn the receptive language earlier; sign language helps them begin early communication,” she said. “I am in awe at what the kids were able to communicate. It reduces frustration when you are not just trying to guess what their needs are. … It was like the opening of the window into their world. If they see a bird singing, then can let you know, or if they notice something in a book. It is a beautiful to enter their world much earlier than anyone thinks possible.”

The lap sit program will be held two Wednesday afternoons a month through the summer.

“We will work with a theme, choose a book, songs, bounces and rhymes,” Fairclough said. “And we will introduce at least four signs a week. In the fall, we will shift to Tuesday mornings.”

When she moved to Rush City she was looking for ways to volunteer with her new community.

“For me, working with infants and toddlers is a particular joy of mine,” she said of her work. “I had to reinvent what I am doing.”

She also is teaching community ed classes in 15 school districts and plans to teach a class on baby sign language in Rush City this fall.

“Literacy begins at birth,” she said. “We want to support what that message is and have enjoyable interactions with the kids.”