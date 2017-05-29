Rust Spots on buckthorn could mean trouble

This winter I began the long and seemingly unending process of removing buckthorn from my property. We cut the clumps down to about 12 inches, and then we applied a herbicide called Tordon RTU to the stumps. Like I said, it seems a never-ending job, and this spring, we are still battling on with it. A couple of weeks ago, I began noticing that many of the leaves on the buckthorn had small orange spots on them. It seems to be affecting everything from seedlings to years old plants.

While stopping in at the Extension Office in North Branch the other day, I was telling our Master Gardener Coordinator about this, and one of the Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District employees overheard me. She informed me that the spots are a rust disease called Oat Crown Rust. It is caused by the pathogen Puccinia coronata var. avenae. Common buckthorn is an alternate host for the disease and provides a place for it to overwinter, allowing it to infect new crops in the next season. Those orange spots on the buckthorn leaves are a warning to wheat and oat growers that their crops could become diseased with this fungus. It also affects other cereal crops like barley.

Way back when, buckthorn was planted as a wind break, hedge or for ornamental purposes. We now know it has become an increasingly invasive pest and a plant whose removal is labor and time intensive. It can grow from 5-25 feet tall and produces copious amounts of berries that are eaten by birds who then deposit the seeds in those berries everywhere. To protect wheat and oat crops, the buckthorn has to be removed for up to a mile away from the fields and growers should choose crop varieties that are less susceptible to the rust.

Although infection by crown rust does not usually kill whole plants, it does kill individual leaves of the plants. This greatly reduces photosynthetic processes which in turn reduces growth and crop yields. In addition, if plants are badly infected, they become more sensitive to drought conditions which can cause death.

In the case of crown rust, buckthorn acts like a warning to farmers that grow oats and wheat. At least that annoying plant has one redeeming quality.