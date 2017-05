Photo supplied

The First Lutheran-Rush City quilters prepare hand made quilts to be donated to people in need.

Quilts will be sent to Chetek, Wisconsin. On May 15, a tornado ripped through the Prairie Lake Estates trailer park. Fifteen homes were totally destroyed and 33 were damaged.

A Place for You in Pine City will also receive quilts. A Place for You is a transitional shelter serving as a safe place for people in distress. It provides temporary shelter, personal plan development, support and encouragement.