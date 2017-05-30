Serving the community

< > Sophie Smith (left) and Gail Nelson find a piece of garbage along Flink Avenue a bit too big to bag. Photos by Derrick Knutson

North Branch Area Public Schools students were busy in a hands-on way May 19 during community service day. Some of their activities included roadside cleanups, cleaning yards, painting tables, entertaining senior residents, trash pickup at Stacy Lions Park, and some in-house projects at Sunrise, including making appreciation cards for students with great attendance, and collecting donations for Northwoods Human Society.