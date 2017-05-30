Violet J. Lachmiller

Violet Jean Lachmiller, age 11 of Lindstrom, died on May 24, 2017 at her home from complications of a lifelong medical condition. Violet was born December 2, 2005 at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

She attended Lakeside Elementary School as a 5th grader. She loved shopping, having her fingernails painted, being outside, planting flowers, going on bike rides and walks. She loved the water with boat rides, fishing and swimming.

She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Edson and Violet Fairbanks, Jean Lachmiller, Doris Warneke, and Bonita Bartsch; and her cousin D. Andrews Fairbanks.

Violet is survived by her loving parents Chad and Kelly; sister Lily; brother Zander; grandparents Jim and Pat Fairbanks and Daryl and Lynn Lachmiller; great-grandparents Ray Lachmiller, Marvin Bartsch, Tom Warneke; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chisago City, visitation one hour prior to the service at church. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.