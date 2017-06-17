Help monitor the Monarch butterfly

The bright orange and black butterfly we all know and love, the Monarch, is Minnesota’s state butterfly and a once-common sign of summer. Sadly, you may have noticed there are fewer and fewer Monarchs each summer. The population, which is measured in the number of hectares occupied by overwintering Monarchs that roost in the fir trees of Mexico, has decreased dramatically in the past several years. According to Monarchwatch.org, an organization that tracks the Monarch population annually, the 1994-2006 season average population covered 5.79 hectares in Mexico. From 2006-2016, that average has decreased to 3.34 hectares.

There is conservation work being done on all levels to help protect and build the Monarch population. Everyone can be involved, even at a small scale. The Minnesota Conservation Science Partnership is looking for volunteer citizen scientists to help collect information about our Monarchs this summer. As a volunteer, you would visit a site for 2-4 hours each month during the growing season (roughly June through September) to collect information about Monarch adults and larvae, and the habitat at the site.

If you are interested, the free training sessions are available to attend. The training is a two-day event with lunch provided. The MN Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington is the host site for Minnesota’s training event June 3-4. There are other sessions held in Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin, if you cannot attend Minnesota’s event. To register for training, visit https://tinyurl.com/mcsp-register.

Another thing anyone can do to help Monarchs, with or without training, is to plant the species that Monarchs need to survive. Milkweed is essential for Monarch caterpillars, but there are a variety of native flowers that adult Monarchs use for nectaring. Monarchwatch.com is great resource for choosing flowers for your butterfly garden (http://monarchwatch.org/garden/plant-list-monarchwatch.pdf.