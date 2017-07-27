Camp shows kids how to stay safe

< > The Life Link helicopter with the campers at the 2017 Chisago County Safety Camp at Camp Ojiketa in Chisago City on July 18. Photo supplied

The Chisago County Safety Camp was held at Camp Ojiketa in Chisago City July 18.

The camp was sponsored by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Lakes Area Police Department, North Branch Police Department, Chisago City Fire Department, Lakes Region EMS, Farmers Insurance, St. Croix Regional Medical Center and Fairview Lakes Medical Center.

The camp had 49 participants and was open to children who have completed third, fourth and fifth grades.

“The camp originally started in the Chisago Lakes area through the school district, and the past couple of years we’ve opened it to all of the kids in Chisago County,” said Michelle Jacobson, Chisago County Sheriff’s Office crime analyst.

Safety presentations included fire safety, electrical safety, swimming, a bike rodeo and seatbelt safety.

“This year for the first time Gundersen Health and the Jacob Wetterling Foundation is doing a presentation on stranger safety,” Jacobson said.

St. Croix Regional Medical donated the T-shirts, and Fairview Health Systems donated bike helmets for all of the campers.

Lakes Regions EMS gave a safety presentation, and a Life Link helicopter landed at the camp.

“All of the great donations that we’ve had throughout the community enables us to put this camp on and make it free for the kids,” Jacobson said. “Also, there is great support from the community.”