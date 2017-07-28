Chisago County Farm Family of the Year: Crazy Boy Farm

By Amy Doeun Amy Douen is recognized with her children at the Chisago County Fair Sunday as the Chisago County Farm Family of the Year. Not pictured: Proeun Doeun, who was ill and unable to attend the ceremony. Photo supplied

I never thought I would live on farm. My grandparents or great grandparents all lived on farms, but their life in the country was uprooted first by the Great Depression and later by modern culture that encouraged them to move to the city and get a day job. Oddly enough, I still probably wouldn’t live on a farm if it wasn’t for my husband, whose journey led him half way around the world to Rush City.

Proeun Doeun was born in a three-sided hut, in a mountain village in Cambodia. His father was in a prisoner of war camp at the time of his birth for helping Americans. Six months later, his father was able to escape after a family member bribed the guards, but the village of around 120 people knew they would have to leave or face retribution once the higher ups figured out what had happened.

So they all left and went into Thailand (some in of the villagers were killed along the way) where they spent the next 4 years in a refugee camp before being sent to Mobile, Alabama. Later, the family would join other members of their former village in Los Angeles. The final move would be to St. Paul, to get away from the negative influences of Los Angeles. It was in Minneapolis that we met at work.

Proeun’s family was always nostalgic for the idyllic life of living off the land before the war. Tigers and elephants are frequent parts of the family story. But here the idea of farming just seemed too expensive to get started.

But when we were introduced to the work of the Minnesota Food Association, an organization working to train would-be farmers on small-scale, organic vegetable production, we jumped on board. I always tell people I like to farm because I like to eat and food from the farm just tastes better. We never set out to win any prizes. We are so thankful to this organization who introduced us to even more programs through the Farm Service Agency and NRCS to help us on our journey.

We purchased our own farm in Rush City in 2011. We are in the process of transitioning to an organic farm. We grow heirloom vegetables and heritage breed animals.

We are so thankful that our family has found a community here in Rush City. We love getting to know the other farmers; they have been so helpful in helping us figure out the local soil and tractors.

We are a multi-generation farm with input from grandparents, along with children learning how to run their own segments of the business. The children have added animals to the farm through their involvement with 4-H. Our oldest (the one the farm is named after) has a budding cattle business and is learning about rabbits. Our second oldest loves sheep and is learning how to make products from their wool.

What is perhaps most surprising to me is that our story has touched the lives of so many people. We hear regularly how our story inspired others to try farming, or at least growing their own food. We are humbled to receive the honor of Chisago County Farm Family of the Year. The prize was announced at the Chisago County Fairgrounds and will be again at Farmfest.

We have seven children: Proeun ll, Avril, Mavis, Effie, Pray, Lith and Unnah.

The Doeuns are involved in Chisago County 4-H, the Rush City Youth Sports Club and Restoration Church in Rush City.