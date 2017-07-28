Funds needed for wheelchair accessibility at playground

The Lent Township Parks Committee is looking to raise money for its “PIP Challenge” to put in a poured-in-place wheelchair accessible pathway between pieces of playground equipment near Town Hall.

Sue Sinna joined the Lent Township Parks Committee two years ago and realized it was difficult for people with mobility issues to go on typical surfaces on the playground.

“Whether you’re pushing a kid in a stroller, an adult that has a walker or you’re in a wheelchair and you want to watch your kids or grandkids play at the park, this pathway would make it better for these people,” she said.

A primary goal of the playground is to make it as inclusive as possible and make it unique by being wheelchair accessible. Sinna committed to this challenge by giving a third of the donation and hopes to inspire people in the community to donate whatever they can. The goal is to raise $12,000.

“If there is one child that has to sit on the edge of the playground and watch their siblings and friends play, then that’s one kid too many,” Sinna said.

To donate to the PIP Challenge, go to www.gofundme.com/pip-challenge-pouredinplace or drop off or mail a tax-deductible donation to Lent Town Hall, 33155 Hemmingway Ave., Stacy, MN 55079. Make checks payable to “Lent Township” with “Playground Fund” on the memo line.