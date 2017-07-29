NB golf course congratulates Five Star champs

< > Helen Sanborn. Photos supplied

Congratulations to the 2017 Five Star Champions, from Purple Hawk Golf Course. After the 18-hole competition ended, Cambridge finished with the best combined team score. The event was held at North Branch Golf Course July 18, and the final results were as follows:

564 Cambridge.

594 Mora.

602 North Branch.

642 Princeton.

699 Milaca.

Alicia Voight (North Branch)

and Judy Lieser (Cambridge)

tied for the individual low gross

honors, with both ladies shooting

an 83. Thank you to all that

participated in the 53rd consecutive

year of this event. NBGC would like to salute a special lady who attended the Five Star Women’s Tournament. Helen Sanborn is a member of the Princeton Five Star team, and this year marks her 50th year of participating in the annual golfing event. Back in 1973, she got a hole-in-one at Elk River’s Five Star event. She has four other aces to her credit, and is an inspiration to many golfers.