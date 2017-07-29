Relay for Life gives Fairview Health Services award

Photo Supplied Bystrom

Kathy Bystrom, north regional manger of community health, received an award recently regarding the annual generous financial gift and participation which Fairview Health Services gives to the Chisago County American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Fairview continues to sponsor the Survivor Reception at the Relay as well. This year, the Relay will be 2 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, followed by a beer barn dance 9 p.m. to midnight at the Almelund Threshing Grounds, located between Almelund and Taylors Falls on Highway 95.