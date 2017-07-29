Winners named in ‘Lucky Duck’ raffle

Photo Supplied

On July 9, the Big Splash was held at the Rush City Aquatic Center. Congratulations to the winners of the Lucky Duck raffle: 1st place – Nolan Anderson, second place – Don Brown, third place – Randy Thill, fourth place – Teresa Dupre and fifth place – Bryan Hendricks. Proceeds from this event will be used to purchase additional equipment for the pool. The Rush City Pool Committee is grateful to the community for their support whether it was purchasing a raffle ticket, advertising the event, supporting through donations of baked goods, finances or time, working at the Big Splash or participating in the day’s activities.