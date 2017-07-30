Crudo to take over softball coaching duties

Kathy

Crudo

North Branch Area Public Schools is pleased to announce that Kathy Crudo will take over as the new head softball coach. Former head coach Brian Robelia stepped down after last season was complete to spend more time with family.

Crudo has spent the last two years as the assistant varsity softball coach. Prior to that she was assistant coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for three years and has worked for a number of years as head or assistant for different club and recreational teams.

“We are excited to have Kathy taking over the program and to lead it in the positive direction it has been heading,” said Activities Director Matt Lattimore.