Community Collaboration Hot Metal Pour at Franconia Sculpture Park

< > Iron Pour guests view finished relief sculptures made by community members.

Artists from around the United States converge at Franconia Sculpture Park to create cast metal sculpture, and we invite the public to become a part of this unique, hands-on, art-making process! Witness the transformation of cast iron from solid to liquid and back again while artists operate an iron furnace that heats up to 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit. Over 4,000 pounds of red-hot molten iron will be poured throughout the day, replicating industrial processes that have existed for centuries.

Become a part of the process by choosing one of several Mold-Making Workshops leading up to Aug. 5 and behind-the-scenes tours on the day of the pour. Savage Aural Hotbed, the Minneapolis-based found-object percussion band, performs three pulsating instrumental sets throughout the day. Bring the family for a full-sensory experience and see how artists embrace the heat of the summer at Franconia!

What happens at the Community Collaboration Iron Pour?

Franconia Sculpture Park hosts a series of scratch block workshops led by professional iron artists throughout late July and early August, culminating with the Community Collaboration Hot Metal Pour. Members of the public are provided with all necessary tools to carve into a sand mold to create their own personal sculpture and all sand molds are collected to be cast and finished on the day of the pour, Aug. 5.

The iron cupola (furnace) is fired up to 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit using coke, a derivative of coal, to fuel the furnace. Iron and coke are loaded into the top of the cupola to create a reservoir of molten iron that is ready to pour. The carved space of each mold created is carefully filled by the iron artist pour team from a ladle full of liquid iron. After casting, the sand mold is disposed of, and iron artists clean the surface and any sharp edges before returning the iron sculpture to its creator. If you would like to create your own scratch block sand mold to be cast on Aug. 5, visit the events section of the sculpture park’s website to learn more and register for mold-making workshops. http://franconia.org/CommunityMoldMaking_2017.html

Stop by the park anytime during the last week of July through the first week of August to visit with the artists involved in this event and learn more about their work.

Where: Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 Saint Croix Trail, Franconia, MN 55074.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5.

What: Artists pouring hot liquid iron at 2,700 degrees noon to 8 p.m.

Behind-the-scenes tours at noon, 2, and 4 p.m.

Minneapolis “found-object” band Savage Aural Hotbed will perform throughout the day.

Public mold-making Workshops:

July 29 and 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 2 and 3, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*This is the day of the pour; please arrive by 2 p.m. so you have time to complete your mold by 3 p.m.

Info: Visit www.franconia.org or contact John Hock for more information other programs and events during 2017.