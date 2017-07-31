Francis “Fran” Charles Reding

Francis Charles Reding was born on July 10, 1935 at Ancker Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Fran was the oldest of three boys born to Charles and Jeanette (Fuos) Reding.

Fran grew up in St. Paul, MN where he attended Woodrow Wilson High School and graduated on June 19, 1954. From there, Fran went on to further his education and attended vocation school for carpentry where he began working in the Carpenters Union in St. Paul.

Fran was active in the Air National Guard for 21 years. Fran had a very strong faith with the Catholic Church. Fran also was very actively involved with the VFW where he made sure that all veterans where honored for their service.

On December 27, 1958, Fran married Norine Berry and started their family. Although Fran loved being a carpenter, he had a calling for the country life. In 1970, Fran and Norine bought a 160 acre farm in Rush City, and built their house on it. The family started farming and raised pigs and cows and cropped the land. Fran continued to do his carpentry work and went on his own to do so.

Fran and Norine raised three children, Steve, Mike, and Ann, who all graduated from Rush City High School. In 1987, Fran and Norine parted.

In June of 1994, Fran married Diana Granlund. They enjoyed going to bluegrass festivals and Art in the Park. They loved to travel and made there way every winter to their home in Texas. Fran’s favorite baby was his pet cat named “Trouble.” He and Trouble would sit outside and listen to their country music and enjoy the fresh air. Fran and Diana enjoyed their family and friend get-togethers and life.

Fran Reding passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 82.

Fran is survived by his wife Diana Granlund of Rush City; children Steve Reding of Forest Lake, Mike (Mary) Reding of Cedar and Ann Reding of Pine City; step-children Kim Wall of Fargo, North Dakota, Cheryl (Dick) Trempe of New Prague, Tom (Terry) Granlund of West Fargo, North Dakota, John (Karen) Granlund of Prior Lake, Julie (Wayne) Billings of Brimson, Geri (Rob) Tribby of Sakinaw, Mike Granlund, Jen Granlund both of Cambridge and Amy Granlund of Black Duck; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sister-in-law Norma Reding of Chisago City.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Jeanette Reding; son Charles “Chuckie” Reding; grandchildren Melissa Reding and Kimberly Reding; brothers Robert Reding and Thomas Reding; step-son David Granlund.

Father Shane Wasinger will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Fran at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to Mass all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. The interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Military Honors for Fran, a long-time member of the Grothe-Jacobson VFW Rifle Squad, will be provided by the Grothe-Jacobson VFW, Rush City American Legion and the U.S. Air Force.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com

