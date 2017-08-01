Repairs, support RC schools at the polls

By Teresa Dupre Teresa Dupre

From the district office, we are sending all of you happy summer thoughts. It is not the same around here without teachers and students, yet we do enjoy and need the time to get everything ready for the 2017/2018 school year.

The other incredibly hard at work folks this summer are our wonderful custodians! They are working each and every day to make sure our facilities are all cleaned up and ready for everyone in August.

You may have noticed lots of other workers at our schools this summer: on the roof of CE Jacobson, the track, and in the parking lots. Due to the incredible organizational skills of our wonderful facility manager, Jeanne Korf, she was able to execute several much needed repairs this summer.

To date all projects are on time and on budget. Speaking of budgets – you may be wondering how in the world can Rush City Schools afford these projects when we keep hearing how tight our operating budget is? Well the operating budget remains very tight (too tight) yet that is not what pays for facility repairs.

For the first time in over 20 years, the state of Minnesota allocated funds to school districts for facility updates and repairs only. The facility funds we received are being used to complete the roof repair on CE Jacobson, resurface our very uneven track, and protect our parking surfaces. Citizens of Rush City have supported our beautiful facilities for many years, and we want you to know we are utilizing the new funds from the state to protect your investments!

Now back to the operating budget. Please stay connected and informed as we will be sending frequent updates outlining the need for an operating referendum. The school board passed a resolution at its last meeting which will result in asking for community tax payer support of our schools. While we are grateful for the facility funding from the state, the funds we receive to operate our schools are not enough. In order to avoid cutting staff and programs, we will be asking you to support our schools at the polls in November. More details will be published soon on our website, in the paper, via Community Connections and public meetings. Never hesitate to contact us at the District Office with any questions or concerns regarding the budget, or any other topics.

Thank you for your ongoing support!