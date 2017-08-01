Teaching kids how to stay safe at home

By Amy Doeun

Kari Fairclough has been a day care provider for 21 years. Recently, a family health emergency prompted a move and new career for Fairclough.

Now her work revolves around teaching other families some of the lessons she learned over the years. One of those lessons is how important it is to know if your child is ready to stay home alone.

“Eventually, all parents face that decision when to leave their child alone,” she said. “It can be a positive experience — promote independence, boost responsibility — but there can be real risks. It helps to prepare the children for level of responsibility.”

Fairclough now teaches a two-hour class on helping to prepare children for this new phase.

“This class was actually was developed by a friend of mine down in southern Minnesota,” Fairclough said. “She shared the content, and I added my own information and started teaching last September. I wanted to impact children and families — that is what I enjoyed the most.”

The first step, according to Fairclough, is making sure that the home is safe.

“Consider what the dangers are, and develop house rules and routine,” she said. “Once this is taken care of, parents have a lot of areas to consider, including getting along with siblings, strangers and tricky people awareness, internet safety, calls, people coming to the door, making an emergency phone call, intruders, fire safety, choking, first aid, accidents and injuries, poisonings, severe weather, gun safety, dog emergencies, etc.”

Fairclough went on to say that safety needs for children changes over time.

“I look back at the age my kids were, and it was a different era back then,” she said. “I don’t know if we were more naive or we were unprepared as parents, but I am horrified. Time has changed so, so much; when you know better, you do better. That reality of being home alone can make kids and parents anxious, but taking a class like this can make a big difference.”

She teaches a Safe at Home class that covers all these different scenarios at 16 school districts.

“It is a fast and furious two hours,” she said.

“Some children were already staying alone,” she said when she meets kids and parents who attend the classes. “At the beginning of the class I ask who feels really comfortable. I always have kids say, ‘I don’t know why I am in the class.’ But without a doubt everyone says they have learned something, a lot of the content they haven’t considered.”

Fairclough has upcoming class dates in October and November in White Bear Lake, Princeton and North Branch. For information on registering, contact White Bear Lake Community Ed at 651-407-7501, Princeton at 763-389-4789 or North Branch at 651-674-1025.