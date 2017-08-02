Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

January 13, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $200,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Hai Malon and Victory Malon, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Great Northern Financial Group, Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 13, 2006 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-465667

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS3

Dated: September 28, 2016

Recorded: October 06, 2016 Chisago County Recorder

Document Number: A-592505

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1002614-9568244070-0

Lender or Broker: Great Northern Financial Group, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

Property Address: 10738 495th St, Rush City, MN 55069-2002

Tax Parcel ID Number:

07.00092.40

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the South 660 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 37 North, Range 20 West, lying East of the West 990 feet thereof, Subject to the existing 495th Street along the South line thereof, Chisago County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $189,254.60

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 313 N. Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 14, 2018, or the next business day if March 14, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: July 25, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS3

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037946F01

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, September 6, 2017

715046